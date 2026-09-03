Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert to headline 2026 PBR Thunder Days in Missouri

This post was originally published on this site.

Professional Bull Riders and the Missouri Thunder have detailed the 2026 Bass Pro Shops PBR Thunder Days, with country music stars Miranda Lambert and Chris Janson headlining a Labor Day weekend celebration that combines elite team bull riding with major live entertainment. The three-day event is scheduled for Sept. 4-6 at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, near Big Cedar Lodge, where all 10 PBR Teams franchises will compete in head-to-head matchups as part of the league’s regular season.

Janson will perform following Friday night’s competition, while Lambert is set to take the stage Saturday after the evening’s action. Organizers say the annual Missouri Thunder homestand has evolved into a destination event, pairing world-class bull riding with nationally recognized country artists in the Ozarks.

Beyond the arena, Thunder Days will feature a family-friendly Fan Zone offering interactive activities and entertainment throughout the weekend. Competition begins Friday evening, continues Saturday night and concludes Sunday afternoon, giving spectators three days of PBR Teams action.

Launched in 2022, the team-based league features five-on-five games in which riders compete for cumulative team scores rather than individual titles, creating a traditional win-loss format that has helped expand the sport’s audience. Missouri Thunder General Manager Luke Snyder said the organization aims to deliver an experience that extends beyond the competition. “We’re proud to bring PBR Teams back to Thunder Ridge to offer fans so much more than a sporting event,” Snyder said. “This is a destination weekend where world-class bull riding, hometown team pride, incredible live music and the beauty of the Ozarks all come together to create an experience that fans will remember long after the final ride.”

For tickets and other details, head www.thunderridgenaturearena.com.