Chris Janson Has Been ‘Writing His Butt Off’ for New Album

Chris Janson is in a rare position as he readies his third studio album — he’s got too many darn songs!

“I’ve been writing my butt off,” Janson says in an interview with Taste of Country Nights. “I’ve written a lot for it and I’m excited. I have an over-abundance of songs, which is something I’ve never had before and I think the beauty of that is, we were just in the middle of coming off ‘Drunk Girl’ and I had been writing a lot of songs, which turned out to be a lot of what’s going to be the new album.”

Janson’s new record — the follow-up to his sophomore album Everybody — could come as soon as September of this year.

“I was just having fun and just writing songs for my friends and collecting things for myself,” he says, “Then when we decided to make the new album, it was great because I had a big ole pile of songs to choose from.”

“Good Vibes” is the lead-off single for an album that the youngest living member of the Grand Ole Opry says will also incorporate his family, and yours.

“There are going to be some family-oriented songs on there for sure, and ‘Good Vibes’ is of course the lead off single,” explains Janson, who will soon head out on Chris Young’s Raised on Country Tour 2019. “I’m in the process of picking and finishing up picking the songs.”