Chris Janson Announces ‘Real Friends’ Album Featuring Famous Collaborator

Platinum-selling “Buy Me a Boat” hitmaker Chris Janson has announced that his latest studio effort, Real Friends, will be released on October 18.

What sets Real Friends apart from Janson’s previous studio albums is that he made it with his actual friends.

“I made Real Friends with actual real friends. I produced the album with real friends, wrote all the songs with real friends, took all the photos for the project with my best friend and wife, Kelly, and I also have a huge collaboration on this album with one of my favorite ‘Ole’ friends!” he teases. “I’m more excited about music now than I have been in all of my career. Thank you to my fans, who truly are my real friends and helped me get where I am today.”

Janson first hinted at the Real Friends project when he released the first single from the album, “Good Vibes.” The lead-off radio cut was written by Janson, Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell and is all about living the good life and removing all of the negativity.

The rising star has shared a few other tracks from Real Friends, including an anthem for working hard and then celebrating that hard work on “Say About Me” and the salute to the American blue-collar worker on “Waitin’ on 5.”

A complete track listing for the album has yet to be revealed.

In the meantime, you can see Janson on his own headlining tour, as well as supporting Chris Young on his current Raised on Country Tour. Later this summer, Janson will make his return to the Ryman Auditorium (Sept. 25,) after he appears on the CMA Fest television airing on Aug. 4.

Janson is also booked to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 7. Real Friends serves as Janson’s third studio effort that has been backed by a major label.