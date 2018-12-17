Chris Cagle Is Coming Out of Retirement for Live Show, New Album

Chris Cagle will make his return to country music in 2019, if only for one night. The “I Breathe In, I Breathe Out” singer has announced that he’ll come out of retirement to headline the Guthrie’s River Ruckus Festival in Iowa next July.

“July 27, 2019, River Ruckus!!” Cagle writes on Twitter. “I’m coming back for 1 show! It’s gonna be a blast! Humbled and excited to get to headline bringing new music and shooting live DVD! #cagleattheRuckus”

But that’s not all. Cagle — who announced in 2015 that he’d be retiring to spend more time with his children — promises new music is on the way. Fans who attend the festival will be the first to hear it live.

Guthrie’s River Ruckus Festival’s website states that there will be a massive number of meet and greet tickets available for Cagle’s comeback show on July 27. “Not only is Chris going to bring the party to the Ruckus, he’s also going to do more Meet & Greets than anyone we’ve ever heard of!” the page reads.

A live DVD will capture multi-camera footage from Cagle’s set at 2019 Guthrie’s River Ruckus. Fans can purchase the album and DVD package with a ticket to the festival. Those who purchase the package will receive the signed album at the festival, as well as the meet and greet pass. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the festival’s website. The Ruckus will celebrate its 11th year as a country music festival in west-central Iowa next year. The annual festival is located in between Omaha, Neb. and Des Moines, Iowa.

It’s not clear if Cagle’s limited return will develop into a longer engagement.