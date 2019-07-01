Chris Bellamy releases “Nashville” to Country Radio

Silver Buckle Recording Artist Chris Bellamy is enjoying outstanding airplay across the nation with his self penned song Nashville. It continues to climb the charts rapidly, and can be downloaded on airplay access. If you ever picked up a guitar,or tried to write a country song,you will surely relate to this song. The lyrics tell about a songwriter who wishes he had gone to Nashville to try his luck,but never made the journey. The musical arrangement recorded in Nashville is outstanding,and Chris is quite an accomplished guitar player himself. Chris continues to be a fan favorite along the east coast,and in Florida and especially the keys. When he isn’t performing Chris is a charter boat captain,carrying people fishing. In the past two or 3 years Chris has topped the charts on several occasions,and “Nashville” is currently racing up both the Country Internet and Main Country Charts. Do yourself a favor and go listen to Chris on Airplay Access. See why so many mainstream radio stations are interviewing Chris and having him play “Live” On Air.