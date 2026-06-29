CHOKE CHAIN Confronts Existential Dread With New EP, Decomposition

Dark industrial band, CHOKE CHAIN has unleashed their new & highly-anticipated release, Decomposition.

The EP is the aural equivalent of existential dread. CHOKE CHAIN is no stranger to tackling such topics, but the band takes it to another level on Decomposition. Completely raw and uncompromising, the songs on Decomposition take the listener to a very dark place, and through the entire runtime of the record, there isn’t a single moment of relief.

The human race continuously proves itself to be largely incapable of any kindness or empathy, instead being completely obsessed with killing and destroying. That’s the central focus of Decomposition.

Says CHOKE CHAIN founder, Mark Trueman: “The EP was mostly written during a time where I was very close to giving up. Everything felt completely hopeless, and still does to some degree. I really tried to put all of that feeling into these songs. I also tried to confront some of my personal trauma on this record, which is something I’ve pretty explicitly tried not to do through my music in the past.

Decomposition will be available on CD, vinyl LP and on all major digital outlets worldwide on July 10th!

Check out the video for “Decomposition” HERE