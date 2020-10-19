Chloe Collins “Haunted House” now available to Country radio

Chloe Collins is a Nashville-based songwriter/artist. Her song Partner In Crime was featured in American Songwriter Magazine. Her song Forget Your Name was featured on the 100th episode of the TV show “Nashville” and several of her other songs have been featured on TV shows such as “Heartland,” “Bellevue,” and “The Vineyard.” Chloes videos have been aired on CMT and her music has been on Spotify editor-curated playlists such as Wild Country and New Music Nashville. Chloe has performed at such legendary venues as The Bluebird Cafe (Nashville), the Opry City Stage and The Bitter End (New York) and The House of Blues (New Orleans).

The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) named Chloe One To Watch in 2020 and her music has charted as high as #1 on New Music Weekly and on the MusicRow Magazine Country Breakout Chart.

HAUNTED HOUSE is Chloe’s new single!

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Chloe Collins

Song Title: Haunted House

Publishing: Chloe Collins

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Haunted House

Record Label: Collins House Music