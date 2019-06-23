Chili Walker New OM/PD For WYBB And WCOO/Charleston, SC

CHILI WALKER is the new OM/PD for LM COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock WYBB (98 ROCK) and Triple A WCOO (THE BRIDGE)/CHARLESTON, SC replacing KEN CARSON who left for health reasons. WALKER will be responsible for all programming and promotional functions for 98 ROCK and 105.5 THE BRIDGE.

For the past seven years, WALKER has been the PD for LM COMMUNICATIONS Rock WKLC (ROCK 105) and Classic Hits WMXE/WWQB (THE MIX) in CHARLESTON, WV and will continue to oversee WKLC and WMXE in WEST VIRGINIA on a regional basis.

WALKER said, “I’m excited to continue my work for LM COMMUNICATIONS and I’m thankful this promotion and transfer allows me to stay in the family. I’m anxious to work with our SOUTH CAROLINA team and connecting with the CHARLESTON, SC Market.”

“CHILI did a great job for us in WEST VIRGINIA and he’s bringing a new level of operations expertise to our SOUTH CAROLINA market,” said LM COMMUNICATIONS Pres./CEO LYNN MARTIN. “I have no doubt that he will continue to grow WYBB 98 ROCK and THE BRIDGE 105.5 in SOUTH CAROLINA.”