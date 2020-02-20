Chika Releases New Single “Industry Games”

Alabama rapper/singer/poet Chika unleashes lyrical lessons over a hard-hitting beat on her brand new single, “Industry Games” – listen HERE via Warner Records. Chika is the featured artist on Apple Music’s New Music Daily playlist.

On “Industry Games,” Chika envelops the sparse soundscape by switching from quick cadences into a vibrant and venomous hook: “Industry games, yeah, rapping but they not in love with it, think it’s a shame yeah, I’m ‘bout to pop on some other sh*t, think it’s a game – they don’t control where I land, royal flush n***a the cards in my hand.” Stay tuned for the premiere of the accompanying music video.

“Industry Games” sets the stage for the release of Chika’s soon-to-be-released Warner Records debut EP of the same title.

Chika has quickly established herself as a vital voice for the culture. Born in Alabama and based in Los Angeles, the 22-year-old rapper, singer, songwriter and poet opted to kickstart her career on the mic instead of enrolling in Berklee College of Music. The risk paid off. After starring as the face of Calvin Klein’s #MyCalvin campaign, she introduced a scorching signature style on her 2019 independent debut single “No Squares.” Cardi B championed her, and Lena Waithe welcomed her to perform on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! Waithe and director SH00TER also joined forces with her for the video “High Rises,” which was filmed in Alabama. Chika guested on JoJo’s “Sabotage” and served up the single and throwback video “Can’t Explain It” featuring Charlie Wilson. Chika has garnered widespread acclaim from Billboard, Time, Out Magazine, Newsweek, i-D, V Magazine, them., Essence, C.R. Fashion Book, and Teen Vogue—of which she graced the cover. Chika is also VEVO’s 2020 DSCVR Artist.