Chicago Three-Piece Engine Summer Release Video For “Under The Sea”

Chicago’s Engine Summer have released a video for “Under The Sea”, the new single from their EP “Back-Street Boys” that was recorded at Treehouse Records (White Reaper, Twin Peaks, Modern Vices etc.)

“Under The Sea” is a half-animated, half-live action music video. To accompany the hazy psych-garage fuzz, the 3 members of Engine Summer dive into the freezing waters of Lake Michigan and transform into vintage hand-drawn animated sea creatures.

Or, as the band put it, “Walt Disney wishes he was still alive to capitalize on this magical ride under the sea!”

Watch here

Engine Summer are a three-piece band that do more than groups double their size do: Everyone writes, and everyone’s the lead singer. After meeting in high school shop class and seven various DIY bands later, the three landed together in late 2016 in pursuit of an irreverent style of dancey-yet-krauty psych pop & punk. The rules they ride by are: only make music that excites them; every show leaves an impression; every song different from the last; no social media post too social.

The band have become regulars in Chicago’s indie clubs, and have also branched out nationally with two tours of the East Coast, a recent trip to Denver, a Paste Magazine Daytrotter session, and opening slots for Ra Ra Riot, Bodega, Acquaintances (members of Don Caballero) and Baked (members of Titus Andronicus). Their previous EP “Indiana” was mastered by Dion Lunadon of A Place to Bury Strangers.

Engine Summer create their own flyers, album artwork, and music videos, exhibiting an innate care for aesthetic beyond just music – it also helps that their drummer is a founding member of Weird Life Films (Jay Som, Brittany Campbell, Peter Cottontale). They also post a lo-fi video series called Malört Time, chronicling their DIY tours, trials and tribulations, hailed by critics as “peculiar.”

Their new EP “Back-Street Boys” was released on January 3rd, 2020 and features previously released singles “Carol’s Dead” (which premiered last year at Culture Collide), and “Night School”.

Listen to “Back-Street Boys” here

See Engine Summer live:

Thursday, March 5th @ Chop Shop, Chicago IL

Saturday, March 21st @ Cole’s, Chicago IL

Thursday, May 28th @ Emporium, Chicago IL