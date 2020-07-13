Chicago R&B artist Matt B delivers smooth new pop single “Deep”

Chicago R&B artist Matt B shares his new single “Deep” today. Blending R&B, hip hop, and pop, Matt B builds a captivating charm of talent. Warm, lush vocals dance over an infectious beat, building into a powerful single.

The track came to life while Matt was in the studio, working on his upcoming album with producer and Grammy award winning engineer Sam Thomas and 9x Grammy award winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox. “Sam had some records he wanted to play me that he and Tricky Stewart had been working on,” shared Matt. “One of the first demos he played was ‘Deep’. I instantly connected with it and wanted to cut it right away. When we started vocal tracking with Tricky, I made some tweaks to the record; especially in the bridge. I knew right there that we had a banger that all my fans would love.” The lyrics reflect on the frustration of an unbalanced relationship, and the need to move on when love isn’t returned. Thematically dark, it also provides an empowering stand, of taking the reins to move on.

Sam Thomas commented on the recording experience, “Matt has an amazing range of vocals and his delivery is on point. It was a blast cutting this song with him, the recording process was rather quick as he headed to the booth, Tricky and myself at the board, lights down low, candles lit, and an R&B Star on the mic. Matt was amazing in the booth. Takes direction very well and crafted this hit into his own. R&B is far from dead and Matt B showcases that.” Sickpen and Patrick Postlewait also contributed to the production, the team delivering an R&B gem. Postlewait shared, “This track came together organically on one of our many late nights, and it has that sort of after midnight vibe to it. The music ended up sounding a bit cinematic, like being out at night walking alone with your thoughts. Sickpen has this great ability to interpret the feeling of a track on the spot and tell a story. I’m always amazed at the stirring melodies he creates, whether it’s a fun song, or one like this, about heartbreak and separation.”

With international success, Matt B has topped the Japan iTunes R&B Chart multiple times, including with his debut album Love & War, hit single “Plain Girl”, and sophomore album Dive most notably rising to #1 on iTunes R&B Chart in Japan in less than 24 hours. Previously signed to StarBase Records in Japan, “Deep” comes ahead of his upcoming debut U.S. album titled EDEN. With collaboration from Bryan-Michael Cox and Tricky Stewart, it’s slated for a 2021 release.

“Deep” is out everywhere today, including Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL and Soundcloud.