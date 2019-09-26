Chicago Pop Artist Matt LeGrand Releases New Single featuring Venezuelan Rapper Mestiza

Summer is winding down, but rising Chicago pop star Matt LeGrand keeps the heat turned way up with his steamy new single “I’ve Been Watching You”. On the track, LeGrand shows he can sweet talk with the best of them. The track features popular Venezuelan rap star, Mestiza, and out now on all music streaming platforms.

As with his previous hits “12:00 AM” and “All Good”, LeGrand teams up with A-list artists on “I’ve Been Watching You”. Dave Hall, who produced hits for Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and Madonna, co-produced the single along with Bryant Reid, who discovered and developed artists such as Usher, Toni Braxton, and Jermaine Dupri. Reid also brought in Mestiza (aka Barbie Trapper), who has over 700K Instagram followers and is one of South America’s most popular rappers and dancehall artists today. Mestiza brings a Latin flavor into the mix with her Spanish rap on the track. She is also featured in the upcoming music video for the single.

Music Connection Magazine calls LeGrand’s music “slick, catchy, dance-inducing…[and] radio-ready.” Talk Nerdy with Us calls the Chicago native “a star on the rise…with a sultry voice and catchy, well-crafted songs, he’s a Billboard chart-topping artist waiting to happen.” AudioFuzz raves “his voice is so much better than his contemporaries.”

With already over 200K collective streams on Spotify and over 97K IG followers, Matt LeGrand is poised to skyrocket with his latest new single, “I’ve Been Watching You,” out 9/10/19. Stay tuned for the new music video – coming later this month!

About Matt LeGrand

Born in Chicago, spending his infant years in France, LeGrand grew up surrounded by a variety of musical inspirations. His natural musical ability led him to explore playing multiple instruments, including guitar and drums. He also experimented with songwriting in different styles of music in his college years. Bryant Reid, who played an essential role in developing several prominent artists in the American music scene today, started working with LeGrand in 2015 and is confident he’s found another potentially explosive new artist. Reid says, “In all of my years in the recorded music business, I must say that Matt LeGrand is one of the hardest working young artists that I’ve encountered. With hard work and talent, great things can happen.” LeGrand released his first single “12:00 AM” to much critical acclaim, followed by his early 2019 hit “All Good”. He plans to release a new EP in late 2019.

About Mestiza

Mestiza aka The Barbie Trapper, began with hip hop in 2004 when she was just 10 years old. The young MC met with some friends of the genre at the Chacaíto Square where she began to develop her talent in freestyle rap, positioning herself as one of the best. In mid-2010 she participated in a renowned Venezuelan television program called “El Precipicio” where she was heavily criticized by the jury, however the public cheered in her favor since her talent was evident and how she performed on stage. She has made several successful songs becoming known in her native country and in several Latin American countries. Her music has led her to travel to other countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Panama, all places where she has received the support of a large crowd of fans. She is currently in the United States developing her artistic career collaborating with great artists of the urban genre such as Ñengo flow, Melymel, Darkiel, J Alvarez, Jamby El Favo, Maldy and Matt LeGrand.

For more info: mattlegrandmusic.com