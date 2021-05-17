Chesney Claire featuring Jai Sessions “Come Alive” Now At Radio: Download Now

It’s been an amazing year so far! Chesney has been nominated for 7 music industry awards and she is releasing her new single, “Come Alive” this week. She just finished shooting the official music video for the new single with Los Angeles Director, Josh Sikkema and she’s had sync opportunities placing her music on prime time television. Chesney has a new management team which consists of USA contact David Davidian (TM- Alice Cooper/The Hollywood Vampires) and Carla Potter (United Kingdom). Chesney is also represented by The Banner Agency in Nashville, TN. Pop/RnB Singer/Neo Soul Songwriter Chesney Claire was born July 10, 2001. She graduated from Bell City High School in Bell City, Louisiana in 2019. Right after graduation, Chesney moved to Branson, Missouri to work and ultimately begin her music career. With the help of Music Producer Rich Brown and Atlantis Recording, Chesney would successfully record and release 6 cover singles. While in Branson, Chesney’s talents caught the eye (and ears) of several Las Vegas producers and songwriters. In March of 2020, Chesney and her “Momager” Kim Hebert found themselves moving across the country to “Sin City”, (Las Vegas) in order to be closer to more industry professionals. Immediately upon moving to Vegas, Chesney provided vocals for two original songs that were recorded and released. Mid 2020 (amongst COVID) proved to be the perfect opportunity to write music. With 47 original songs under her belt, she flew to Orlando, FL with a local Vegas producer and had her 1st original single, “15 Candles” perfected by Producer Tim Coons (Pres. of Cheiron Music Group/Original Producer of The Backstreet Boys). “15 Candles” was released June 12, 2020. Soon after “15 Candles” was released, Chesney began working on her next release, “Moving On”. By September of 2020 Chesney started making preparations to release “Moving On”, but Industry Awards poured in and demanded her attention. In 2020 alone, Chesney was nominated for an Independent Music Award for her Michael Jackson cover of “Bad”. She was also nominated for Best Upcoming Artist at the Las Vegas Music Awards, and she won Female Artist of The Year at Indie Star Radio in Hollywood, California. Fast forward to December 18, 2020, Chesney released “Moving On”. Chesney’s single “Hours” was released February 1, 2021. Chesney’s newest release “Come Alive” is scheduled for release May 14th, 2021. She continues to write music to add to her “Magic Book of Spells” (as she calls it). You can be expecting more new original releases in the very near future. Chesney considers her music her business. She owns her own Publishing Company and works hard every day making new contacts and developing new business relationships. Chesney is an Alumni of PCG Artist Development in Nashville, Tennessee and has worked with NPA Management, Limited in the UK. She has worked with Producer Tim Coons (Backstreet Boys, N’Sync, JoJo, etc), Producer Rich Brown, Multiplatinum Producer Victor “Vino” Merritt, (Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, U2, etc) and Producer Luis “The LP” Pachecho (Jason Derulo, 50 Cent, Alicia Keys, Five Finger Death Punch, Lady GaGa). Chesney’s plan is to ultimately be signed to a major record label and tour the world

