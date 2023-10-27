Cheryl Burke is Back With an All-New iHeartPodcast

iHeartPodcasts together with Cheryl Burke announce “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans,” a new weekly podcast with its debut episodes now available. Burke, a professional dancer, has been a part of Dancing with the Stars since the very beginning — or 25 seasons, 24 Partners, 6 finals and 2 mirror ball trophies. She knows all the secrets, the behind-the-scenes arguments, the flings, the flirting and the fighting. Burke is ready to spill all the tea by taking listeners all the way back to Season One and up through today. Former partners, co-stars, friends and frenemies will join her each week.

“Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” debuts with two episodes with special guests including Bachelor OG and fan-favorite Trista Sutter, who was on the very first season of Dancing with the Stars, and Heather Morris from Glee who graced the ballroom dancefloor on Season 24. Listeners can tune in now for the first two episodes.