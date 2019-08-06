Cherry Creek Media/Wenatchee, WA Ups Robb Reel To OM

CHERRY CREEK MEDIA has promoted KGGL/MISSOULA, MT PD/afternooner ROBB REEL to OM of the company’s seven-station cluster in WENATCHEE, WA, starting SEPT. 3rd. He will also be PD/afternoons for Country KYSN (KISSIN’ 97-7) with an on-air debut soon after his arrival.

“I’m looking forward to ROBB joining the CCM/WENATCHEE team,” WENATCHEE VP/Market Manager LAURA GOOCH said. “The experience and wealth of knowledge that ROBB has about our industry is incredible. I can’t wait for him to bring great ideas and his dynamic personality to WENATCHEE.”

“ROBB has done an excellent job with KGGL in a short period of time and in doing so demonstrated he has all the skills we want in an OM for the WENATCHEE position,” Group PD MARK ELLIOTT said. “I’m excited to work closer with him.”

“From my first interaction with the folks at CHERRY CREEK MEDIA, it’s been clear that it’s about more than growing business, but about growing people and growing relationships,” REEL said.