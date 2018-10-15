Cherry Creek Media/Wenatchee, WA Names Michael Cross OM

CHERRY CREEK MEDIA/WENATCHEE, WA has appointed MICHAEL CROSS OM, overseeing Classic Rock KPQ, Top 40 KWWW, Country KYSN, Hot AC KQBG, News/Talk KPQ-A, Talk KKWN/KWNC and Sports KYSN. Previously, CROSS was OM at KFMW-KOKZ/WATERLOO-CEDAR RAPIDS; he starts NOVEMBER 5th

“MICHAEL has a passion for radio and clearly understands the influence radio has in our listeners lives,” CHERRY CREEK MEDIA/WENATCHEE VP/Market Manager KEVIN ANDRUS said. “He understands how to win ratings, coach talent and manage those under his direction. CHERRY CREEK MEDIA is excited to have MICHAEL join the team”.

“I am so excited to be joining the CHERRY CREEK MEDIA team in WENATCHEE!” CROSS said. “My career started in the PACIFIC NORTHWEST and I am happy to get back to the mountains creating some great radio with such fantastic brands. Who wouldn’t want to work on a Classic Rock station called ‘THE QUAKE’ with a signal that can be heard from SEATTLE’s suburbs nearly all the way to SPOKANE? Thanks to MARK ELLIOTT, KEVIN ANDRUS, KELLEY CHEATWOOD, LAURA GOOCH and JONATHAN BREWSTER for this amazing opportunity!”

“I’ve spent a lot of time with MICHAEL already and not only does he bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our WENATCHEE cluster, what stood out to me was his curiosity and desire to still improve as a programmer and talent. He also has a strong desire to help others and give back to our community,” CHERRY CREEK MEDIA Group PD MARK ELLIOTT said. “I’m thrilled to be working with someone of MICHAEL’s caliber”.