Cherish Lee Releases New Music Video For “Father’s Daughter” Honoring Johnny Lee

Country music singer/songwriter Cherish Lee honors her father, Urban Cowboy singer and ACM winner, Johnny Lee, with the release of her latest music video for “Father’s Daughter.” The video features the close relationship Cherish and Johnny share, with clips of the two singing in front of crowds together and their special moments backstage. Cherish’s emotion proves just how proud she is to be Johnny’s daughter. The sentimental song lays out Johnny’s life from early childhood to hitting the road as a musician and highlights the significant impact he has had on Cherish. The video was premiered digitally by Taste of Country and will debut on Heartland TV this Saturday, June 18 at 6 pm ET with an encore on Father’s Day morning at 8 am ET.

“Cherish called me one day and started asking a bunch of questions,” shares Johnny Lee. ”I didn’t know what she was doing until she played the song. It means a lot, especially coming from my daughter. I love you Cherish.“ “My dad means so much to me,” shares Cherish Lee. “To the world, he is Johnny Lee, but to me- he’s dad. My Papa Bear! He has made a tremendous mark in the entertainment and country music world. But he has made an even bigger imprint on me. This song was my way of honoring him, his life, with the language we speak together…..music. I love you, Papa Bear. Happy Father’s Day!”

Johnny Lee, known for his dynamic stage presence and No. 1 smash crossover hit “Lookin’ for Love,” recently released his highly anticipated new album, Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright by BFD/Audium Nashville distributed exclusively through Orchard. Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright consists of fourteen songs, some written or co-written by Johnny, that he has saved throughout the years for the perfect album that truly reflects his life. Each of the fourteen tracks showcases a different side of Lee, allowing his listeners to experience a journey that draws on his past, but more importantly highlights the future. Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright premiered on Taste of Country and is available on all streaming platforms at orcd.co/JohnnyLeeEverythingsGonnaBeAlright

Johnny Lee Upcoming Tour Dates:

JUN 22 – Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

JUN 23 – Private Show / Fort Worth, Texas

JUN 24 – Cocktails Bar & Grill / Azle, Texas

JUL 30 – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center / Shipshewana, Ind. With T.G. Sheppard and Janie Fricke

AUG 06 – IP Casino Resort and Spa / Biloxi, Miss. With Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley

AUG 19 – Private Show / Fort Worth, Texas

AUG 23 – Private Show / Fort Worth, Texas

SEP 04 – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater / Branson, Mo.

SEP 10 – Ole Red Tishomingo / Tishomingo, Okla.

SEP 11 – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater / Branson, Mo.

SEP 18 – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater / Branson, Mo.

SEP 25 – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater / Branson, Mo.

OCT 02 – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater / Branson, Mo.

OCT 08 – Private Show / Marble Falls, Texas

OCT 09- Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater / Branson, Mo.

OCT 15 – Coyote Country Store / Gail, Texas With T.G. Sheppard and Moore & Moore

OCT 16 – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater / Branson, Mo.

OCT 23 – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater / Branson, Mo.

OCT 30 – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater / Branson, Mo.

NOV 07 – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater / Branson, Mo.

NOV 11 – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater / Branson, Mo.

NOV 13 – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater / Branson, Mo.

NOV 20 – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater / Branson, Mo.

DEC 04 – Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater / Branson, Mo.

DEC 17 – San Jacinto City Event Center / Coldspring, Texas

DEC 31 – Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla.

JAN 22 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 23 – Country Music Cruise / At Sea

JAN 24 – Country Music Cruise / At Sea

JAN 25 – Country Music Cruise / Philipsburg, St Maarten

JAN 26 – Country Music Cruise / San Juan, Puerto Rico

JAN 27 – Country Music Cruise / At Sea

JAN 28 – Country Music Cruise / At Sea

JAN 29 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

About Johnny Lee:

Johnny Lee was born in Texas City, Texas, and is a member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. In 1968 he began a working relationship with Mickey Gilley at the world-famous Gilley’s nightclub in Pasadena, Texas. In 1979, Lee’s first screen role was in a 1979 TV movie ‘The Girls in the Office’ starring Barbara Eden and Susan St. James. He was then asked to perform in the Urban Cowboy film, starring John Travolta and Debra Winger. “Lookin’ For Love” was included in the movie’s soundtrack, and became Lee’s first gold record. The song spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard country music chart, and #2 on the pop music chart, later becoming one of their Top 100 Best Country Songs of all Time.

When not traveling and performing, Johnny can be seen on many celebrity hunting and fishing shows, as well as on Larry’s Country Diner and Country’s Family Reunion. Lee has had a string of Top 10 hits including “One In A Million,” “Bet Your Heart On Me,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Sounds Like Love,” “Hey Bartender,” “You Could’ve Heard a Heart Break” and more.

For more information, visit thejohnnyleemusic.com.

About Bob Frank Distribution (BFD):

Bob Frank Distribution (BFD) was formed in 2013 as a boutique independent music distributor with a global sub-distribution arrangement with The Orchard. BFD currently represents over 50 companies and artists with thousands of masters including Righteous Babe, Blue Hat, DPTV, Astor Place Recordings, Big Deal Records, Once Upon A Time, Node Music, Silva Screen, Woodward Avenue Records, The Atlantic Screen Group (Filmtrax), REMT, Pra/Bad Dog, UFO, as well as artist-owned labels and catalogs including Crystal Gayle, Dale Watson, Dave Davies, Mark Collie, Darryl Worley, Lee Roy Parnell, Trini Lopez, and Charlie Daniels.

Visit bobfrankent.com for more information.

