Cherie Laurent Releases her New Single ‘Size Queen’

Music artist Cherie Laurent has released her new single “Size Queen,” a catchy ballad about the obsession with plastic surgery.

The single is now available on Apple Music here, as well as Spotify, YouTube, Amazon music and elsewhere.

“I was overwhelmed over images on Instagram and other social media platforms and the effects that social media has on body image which can lead to serious negative consequences,” she said. “People overdo and overuse fillers and body implants which in turn can leave you unnaturally puffed up, so my message in the song is intended to make fun that bigger does not necessarily mean it is better.”

The music video, which is available on YouTube here, features Laurent performing the song in a wig, special effects makeup with face prosthetics to appear as if she has excessively plump cheeks and snaggle teeth.

“To me, every female musical artist always tries to look glamorous and pretty. I always have been told I was beautiful and pretty, therefore, I already felt confident and self-assured,” she said. “This time, I wanted to put a smile on people’s faces and make people laugh. I wanted to stand out and dare to be different and I love to express my funny and comical side that I don’t usually show in public.”

“Size Queen,” was written by Laurent and produced by the artist and Peter Bee and features a catchy beat and a decidedly danceable Latin sound. Created in the midst of the pandemic during a lockdown in Australia, the song comes ahead of her next single set for release early next year, titled “Down on Me.” Both new songs will be followed by an upcoming album, which is currently being recorded and is set for release next year. The album will be Laurent’s first after having released a series of popular singles in recent years.

Having grown up in Baghdad to a large family, Laurent found herself drawn to dancing, music and the arts early on in her life. Her natural falsetto voice made her a popular singer at school performances from the beginning. But constant war in the region put a halt to most of her public singing as bombs would often rain down on the city. But even during this time, the youngster knew she could give them joy and comfort to people with her voice.

She would later decide to immigrate to New Zealand and to start a new life away from war and the depressed culture of her homeland. She embraced her newfound freedom in the western culture and transformed all her beliefs to adopt her way of life. In 2007 she went to the US and launched her TV show “Ma Cherie” in New York at Manhattan’s Neighborhood Network.

Back to Australia, she continued writing and recording songs and relaunched her TV show on Australian TV.

Today, with a passion for creating music and pursuing her modeling and acting, Laurent is firmly focused on growing as an artist and a positive-thinker who relishes in her role of inspiring others through her life and art.

“When I wake up every morning, I think of being the best I can be as a human,” she said. “I am a female artist and all what I think of is creating beautiful art to share with the universe.”

“Ma Cherie” is available on your Roku and Amazon fire TV devices. For more information, please visit Cherie Laurent on YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/c/cherielaurent, Vimeo, https://vimeo.com/macherietvshow; as well as Facebook, Instagram, IMDb and Twitter.