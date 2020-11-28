Chelsey James Hits Close to Home with “Hands on the Bible”

Chelsey James reminds us that real women of country know how to get their boots dirty; she doesn’t just sing about it, she was raised and worked on it. James‘s latest single “Hands on the Bible” pays homage to her roots with a music video that’s about as authentic as it gets.

“This song resonates with me on a really personal level,” James reveals, “I knew from the first time I heard it that the music video would need to reflect that. I come from a long line of farmers in Southwest Missouri, so shooting at home felt fitting. Not a single scene is fabricated, no one is pandering or pretending to be something they’re not. For me, ‘Hands on the Bible’ is about the place that made me who I am, and I think the best of country music speaks to that same place.“

Chelsey James crafted the visual for “Hands on the Bible” alongside family and friends, capturing genuine love, laughter and southern living in every sense of the word. James is leading a revival of salt of the earth country music, grown organically and served fresh. Chelsey James the artist and Chelsey James the person are one in the same, and they both speak the truth, which is what country music is all about.

“Hands on the Bible” premiered on Saturday on The Heartland Network, and is now available to watch on YouTube: The official music video forpremiered on Saturday on The Heartland Network, and is now available to watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/a04rLUNnrPo