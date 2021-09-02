Chelsey James Finds Her Forever with ‘Steady’

Chelsey James captures a new level of strength, intimacy and honesty with her brand new single “Steady.” Falling in love is easy, but it takes a steady hand to hold onto forever.



“This is by far the most personal song I’ve ever written,” James reveals. “Love is this universal enigma, I think everyone defines it differently, but for me, it comes down to the fact that the people I grew up leaning on—my parents and my family—won’t be around forever. That’s a really painful truth about life that we all have to accept, and it really hit me for the first time after my aunt passed away. I was standing in a room full of people that had always been constants in my life, and I asked myself… who do I want standing next to me when this room empties out? Who do I want by my side through the inevitable and the uncertainty? If you have an answer to that, you know what love is.”



Expertly deviating from her high-octane, whiskey soaked anthem “Must’ve Been Drunk,”“Steady” stokes a slow burn fueled by James‘s gut wrenching vocal prowess and unapologetic vulnerability. With every release, Chelsey James reveals a new layer of her artistry, each more endearing than the last.



In addition to being highlighted by Pandora‘s Rising Women in Country and AMP: Fresh Cuts editorial stations with her previous single “Must’ve Been Drunk,” James further establishes her role as a major player in the country music community with the exclusive premiere of “Steady” by Cowgirl Magazine who says, “Her music packs a full-throttle punch, creating a place in country music for badass, edgy females.”



“Steady” is available now on all platforms [https://found.ee/chelseyjames_steady]. For tour dates and more, visit www.chelseyjames.com and connect with @chelseyjamesmusic on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter & YouTube!