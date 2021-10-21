Chelsea Rae Releases New Single, “25”: Radio/Media Download

Born in the Midwest Chelsea Rae sang rap, rock, and country. At age twelve Rae began writing her own music and three years later was blessed with her first guitar, a present that was given to her as means of life support. Her parents knew that music would save her life, and that it did.

Rae was stricken with a mysterious illness that baffled doctors and hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Minnesota. A life threatening illness that left her unable to swallow food, attend school, socialize with friends, most days to weak to get out of bed. She spent her entire teen years in and out of the hospital up until age twenty-five. On her good days she auditioned for movie roles, one of which was is in Nashville Tennessee. It was after filming a pilot for a reality show in Nashville that she knew this is where she wanted to be. In 2010 Chelsea moved to Nashville Tennessee and that has been home every since.

In 2016, Rae began writing her 5 length debut EP Revival. Rae’s song’s show strength, hard times, and most of all inspiration. In 2018 Revival was released. Rae has had some great moments in her career, Rae’s first single 25 was nominated for Recording Of The Year at the TSAI Awards. Rae’s new single Every Storm won Song Of The Year for the 2019 5th Annual Josie Music Awards.

Rae has beat the odds with grace, strength, faith, god, and her passion for music. She truly feels blessed to share her music from her heart to yours.

Chelsea Rae’s music is definitely something you don’t want to miss as she continues to gain momentum as a rising star in the music scene.

