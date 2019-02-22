Chase Rice Teams Up With Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire To Support The National Volunteer Fire Council

To celebrate and support the nearly 70 percent of firefighters who volunteer their service, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire has announced a partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC). A donation of $75,000 will be made by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire to the NVFC to help support volunteer firefighters nationwide.

The NVFC is a nonprofit membership association representing the interests of volunteer fire, EMS and rescue services. The organization serves as an advocate for the volunteer on the national level and provides needed programs and resources to first responders addressing critical needs such as safety, health, recruitment, retention, training, funding and more.

“There are over 800,000 firefighters across the country who volunteer to serve and protect their communities, and we work to make sure these heroes have the tools and resources they need to thrive,” said NVFC Chair Kevin D. Quinn. “Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire shares our passion for and dedication to the fire service, and we are excited to partner with them to give back to our boots-on-the ground.”

The Jack Daniel Distillery is one of the only distilleries which has its own fire brigade, staffed by 34 distillery workers who volunteer their time to protect the distillery and the Tennessee Whiskey they work so hard to create.

“I know first-hand the amount of courage and skill required to serve as a firefighter. I also know that those who volunteer to protect their communities need a great deal of support to do so safely and effectively,” said Fred Elliott, Fire and Security Specialist at the Jack Daniel Distillery. “As a member of the Jack Daniel’s Fire Brigade for more than 14 years, I’m proud to be a part of this important community while also working for a company that champions it. Firefighters are an integral part of the Jack Daniel’s story, from those who help us make our whiskey to those who work to protect it, and we are honored to be able to give back through this partnership with the NVFC.”

In addition to the fundraising efforts, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire will also launch a contest for 50 firefighters to win a trip to the Jack Daniel Distillery to attend a concert featuring country artist Chase Rice. The intimate weekend will include a Jack Daniel’s Distillery Tour, a behind-the-scenes look at the Jack Daniel’s Fire Brigade and the private concert. Additionally, one lucky consumer and a guest will have the chance to meet these heroes and join them in their celebratory weekend through a separate sweepstakes which opens March 18.

“I have the utmost respect for our first responders and all they sacrifice for our safety,” shared Chase Rice. “There’s a camaraderie and a sense of pride in the fire brigade that reminds me of our road family, and as a long-time fan of both Jack Daniel’s and Tennessee Fire, it’s an honor to perform for them and raise a glass to their immense contributions.”

To enter the sweepstakes or support the cause, visit www.jackfire.com.