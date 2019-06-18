Chase Rice Sets 2019 AM/PM Tour Dates

Chase Rice has unveiled his fall plans: the 2019 AM/PM Tour will launch in the U.S. in August and run through the end of the year.

The name ‘AM/PM’ comes from Rice’s newly-debuted single, “Lonely If You Are.” The lyric reads: “It could be AM or PM / It could be middle of the week or the weekend baby / It ain’t too late or too far / Just call me ’cause I’m lonely.“

“‘Lonely If You Are’ starts out simply with just an acoustic guitar, which is a different sound for me than what people might be used to, but it also goes back to how I started in Nashville — when it was just me with a guitar writing songs,” Rice explains. “Lyrically, it’s telling this special girl that even though we might not officially be together right now, ‘go ahead — have a good time with your friends … but when that all fades away, give me a call. I’ll be there.'”

The tour based around Rice’s new music will feature support from Cale Dodds, Chris DeStefano, Devin Dawson and Jon Nite on select dates. DeStefano recently produced “Lonely If You Are” for Rice.

The star is currently on his Eyes on You Tour, which goes through July, so he won’t get much of a break before the new run starts. The AM/PM Tour ends on Dec. 14, but Rice will be back out on the road for a headlining stint in Europe in early 2020.

Chase Rice’s 2019 AM/PM Tour Dates:

Aug. 1 – East Providence, Rhode Island @ Bold Point Park #

Aug 2. – Baldwinsville, N.Y. @ The Papermill #

Aug. 4 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Indiana State Fairgrounds

Aug. 8 – Oro Medonte, Ont. @ Boots & Hearts Festival

Aug. 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern >>

Aug. 16 – Del Mar, Calif. @ Del Mar Race Track

Aug. 17 – Fresno, Calif. @ Boots in the Park

Aug. 20 – Rapid City, S.D. @ Central States Fairground

Aug. 24 – Queensland, AUS. @ Gympie Music Muster

Aug. 30 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Romare Bearden Park

Aug. 31 – Colville, Wash. @ Farm Jam Festival

Sept. 1 – Enumclaw, Wash. @ Enumclaw Expo Center

Sept. 7 – Paducah, Ky. @ Touchdown and Tunes Tailgate Party,

Sept. 26 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre, >>

Sept. 27 – Nashville, Tenn.@ Marathon Music Works >>

Sept. 28 – Chicago Ill. @ The Vic Theatre >>

Oct. 10 – Pittsburgh Pa. @ Stage AE °+

Oct. 11 – New York, N.Y. @ Playstation Theater °+

Oct. 12 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues °+

Oct. 17 – White Oak Event Space, Greensboro, N.C. >>

Oct. 19 – Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre >>

Oct. 25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Red Rock Casino Resort Spa >>

Oct. 26 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues >>

Nov. 4 – Miami, Fla. @ Norwegian Pearl Ship Sixthman Cruise

Nov. 16 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues >>

Nov. 21 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee >>

Nov. 22 – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Masonic Temple >>

Nov. 23 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live >>

Dec. 5 – Springfield, Mo.@ Gillioz Theater >>

Dec. 6 – Lincoln, Neb. @ The Bourbon Theatre >>

Dec. 7 – Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada Theater >>

Dec. 12 – Silver Spring, Md.@ The Fillmore Silver Spring >>

Dec. 13 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore °+

Dec. 14 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore °+

>> Cale Dodds

° Chris DeStefano

# Devin Dawson

+ Jon Nite