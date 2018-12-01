Chase Rice, Brett Young, Charley Crockett And The Randy Rogers Band Set To Take The Stage At Billy Bob’s Texas In December

Billy Bob’s is the home of big-name concerts, bull riding and chicken fried steak with a reputation as gigantic as the state itself. With a new dance floor, Billy Bob’s Texas fans will be two-stepping throughout the month of December with top name entertainers from the past, present and future gracing its historic stage.

New Year’s Eve will be another huge night at Billy Bob’s as Texas-based Randy Rogers Band will take the stage to ring in 2019!

December Concerts:

DEC 01 – Chase Rice

DEC 07 – American Aquarium

DEC 08 – Wade Bowen

DEC 14 – Jason Boland & The Stragglers

DEC 15 – Mike Ryan

DEC 21 – Paul Cauthen

DEC 22 – Charley Crockett

DEC 28 – Whiskey Myers

DEC 29 – Brett Young

DEC 30 – The Toadies

DEC 31 – Randy Rogers Band

More fun facts on Billy Bob’s Texas…

Rock the house!

Billy Bob’s has long been home to many kinds of music. From rock to rhythm and blues, it’s more than just country and western acts that perform on our famous stage. Past artists include Roy Orbison, The Temptations, James Brown, B.B King, Ray Charles, Ringo Starr, Tina Turner, Marvin Gaye and many, many more.

The Stars at Night, Are Big & Bright!

Billy Bob’s is known for discovering new talent. In one weekend in 1982, it paid Reba McEntire $3,500 on a Friday, and George Strait $4,500 on a Saturday – a fraction of what those performers command today.

Garth Brooks pointed an arrow!

When Garth Brooks signed the famous backstage wall, he also drew the words ‘the King’ and an arrow pointing to the ceiling. What was up there? A cardboard cut out of none other than ‘the King’ George Strait. That cardboard version of the ‘King of Country’ is still there today.

Lights, Camera, Honky Tonk!

Billy Bob’s Texas has been featured in many acclaimed films, including Pure Country starring George Straight, Baja Oklahoma starring Lesley Ann Warren, Peter Coyote and Willie Nelson. In Addition, Billy Bob’s Texas can be seen in reruns of many episodes of Dallas and Walker, Texas Ranger.

For additional information and upcoming concerts and events, visit www.billybobstexas.com

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

In 1980, at the height of the Urban Cowboy craze, the idea for Billy Bob’s Texas was born. Billy Bob Barnett and Spencer Taylor plotted what to do with a 100,000-square-foot department store that was closed and for sale. Barnett knew that the authenticity of the Stockyards and the size of the space would lend itself well to a nightclub. They hired a crew of 80 and set to work. Billy Bob was hesitant to make a commitment about when the club would open. He set the date for April 1, 1981. A fallback plan, if everything fell through, would be “April Fools!”

Originally, the idea was to capitalize on the popularity of local musician Jerry Max Lane by naming the club “Jerry Max’s Texas,” but when legal barriers of licensing that name began to surface, Billy Bob added his own namesake to the club and “Billy Bob’s Texas” was born.