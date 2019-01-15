Chase Rice Add 21 Additional Dates To His “Eyes On You Tour”

Platinum-certified entertainer Chase Rice continues his run of headlining success as he continues the coast-to-coast Eyes On You Tour into 2019, announcing 21 additional dates across the U.S. and Canada.

The second leg begins Friday, February 22 in St. Louis, Missouri and continues through Saturday, May 11 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, following Rice’s string of sell-outs on the first leg of the Eyes On You Tour as well as six shows as direct support on Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour 2018.

The Tennessean highlights his “national fan base, thanks to a ferocious touring schedule” while Taste of Country proclaims that “the unapologetic rock and R&B influenced showstoppers make his live show an event to catch.” AXS.com agrees, remarking that “Rice commands a performance with such force and zeal, that he will have you hooked from the time you walk in the doors to the time you leave.”

“Having a song like ‘Eyes On You’ connect at this level has taken our live show to another level,” shares Rice. “Every night I have to take a minute and film them singing the words back to us on stage.”

The tour takes its name from Rice’s current single “Eyes On You,” praised by Billboard as “the latest sign for Rice that things are working” and Wide Open Country as “the tune that elevates him to the next level… the type of song that could become a singalong staple of Rice’s live show for decades.” The song that became a fan-favorite at live shows and on streaming platforms before even being announced as a single is now Top 30 and climbing at Country radio.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.chaserice.com. Follow on Twitter and Facebook and Instagram.