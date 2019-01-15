Chase Rice Add 21 Additional Dates To His “Eyes On You Tour”
Platinum-certified entertainer Chase Rice continues his run of headlining success as he continues the coast-to-coast Eyes On You Tour into 2019, announcing 21 additional dates across the U.S. and Canada.
The second leg begins Friday, February 22 in St. Louis, Missouri and continues through Saturday, May 11 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, following Rice’s string of sell-outs on the first leg of the Eyes On You Tour as well as six shows as direct support on Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour 2018.
The Tennessean highlights his “national fan base, thanks to a ferocious touring schedule” while Taste of Country proclaims that “the unapologetic rock and R&B influenced showstoppers make his live show an event to catch.” AXS.com agrees, remarking that “Rice commands a performance with such force and zeal, that he will have you hooked from the time you walk in the doors to the time you leave.”
“Having a song like ‘Eyes On You’ connect at this level has taken our live show to another level,” shares Rice. “Every night I have to take a minute and film them singing the words back to us on stage.”
The tour takes its name from Rice’s current single “Eyes On You,” praised by Billboard as “the latest sign for Rice that things are working” and Wide Open Country as “the tune that elevates him to the next level… the type of song that could become a singalong staple of Rice’s live show for decades.” The song that became a fan-favorite at live shows and on streaming platforms before even being announced as a single is now Top 30 and climbing at Country radio.
Upcoming Tour Dates
Friday, Feb. 22 – Ballpark Village, St. Louis, Mo.
Saturday, Feb. 23 – Eagles Ballroom, Milwaukee, Wisc.
Saturday, March 2 – Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Friday, March 8 – C2C Festival, The O2, London, U.K.
Saturday, March 9 – C2C Festival, The SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow, U.K.
Sunday, March 10 – C2C Festival, 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland
Friday, March 15 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, Wash.
Friday, March 22 – Wilma Theater, Missoula, Mont.
Saturday, March 23 – Pub Station, Billing, Mont.
Sunday, March 24 – Knitting Factory, Boise, Idaho
Friday, March 29 – Grizzly Rose, Denver, Colo.
Saturday, March 30 – Grizzly Rose, Denver, Colo.
Thursday, April 11 – Georgia Theatre, Athens, Ga.
Saturday, April 13 – House of Blues, North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Friday, April 19 – The Tarheel, Jacksonville, N.C.
Thursday, April 25 – Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, N.J.
Friday, April 26 – Express Live!, Colubus, Ohio
Saturday April 27 – Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, Ky.
Thursday, May 2 – Suwannee River Jam, Live Oak, Fla.
Friday, May 10 – Upsate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, N.Y.
Saturday, May 11 – Hampton Beach Ballroom, Hampton Beach, N.H.