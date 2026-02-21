Chart Watch: The Artists Dominating the 2026 NMA Edition

Harry Styles continues to captivate audiences with his latest release “Aperture” from Columbia Records, which is climbing the charts thanks to its infectious melody and introspective lyrics. Sienna Spiro delivers an emotional ballad with “Die On This Hill” under Capitol/ICLG, a track that resonates deeply with listeners and showcases her compelling vocal talent. Similarly, Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun,” released through Sommer House/Epic, shines with upbeat energy and has firmly secured its place on the airwaves, appealing to a wide demographic of pop fans.

Sabrina Carpenter’s latest track, “When Did You Get Hot?” under Island/Republic, offers a catchy tune that reflects her continued growth as an artist. Emerging act Smith is gaining traction with “Lobby,” showcasing an innovative sound through Hitmaker Music that’s capturing the attention of younger audiences. Olivia Dean’s single “So Easy (To Fall In Love)”—also from Island/Republic—is taking off with its breezy lyrics and irresistible hooks, making it a favorite for summer playlists.

UK singer Raye dives into personal territory with her new single “Where Is My Husband” from Human Re/The Orchard, captivating listeners with her heartfelt delivery. Tame Impala’s “Dracula,” released via Columbia, presents a thrilling blend of psychedelic textures and contemporary pop, keeping fans intrigued. Meanwhile, Laufey’s infectious track “Lover Girl” under AWAL has been rapidly climbing the charts thanks to its quirky vibe and memorable chorus.

Freya Skye makes waves with “silent treatment” from Hollywood Records, offering a unique twist on contemporary pop. The collaborative effort by Huntr/X, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna—“How It’s Done” via Republic—brings a fresh urban sound that’s resonating strongly on radio playlists. Madison Beer’s “bittersweet,” released through Sing It Loud/Epic, masterfully balances upbeat production with poignant lyrics, striking a chord with a diverse audience.

Sombr is heating things up with “Homewrecker” from Warner, drawing attention for its edgy sound and relatable themes. Tyler, The Creator’s “Sugar On My Tongue,” also from Columbia, showcases his signature blend of artistry and creativity, earning substantial airplay. In a collaboration that has fans buzzing, Jisoo x Zayn deliver “Eyes Closed” via Warner, bringing together two powerhouse artists for a sizzling pop anthem that’s impossible to ignore.

Independent artist Victor Newman is generating buzz with his track “No Pain” via Blue Bridge Entertainment. The song’s relatable lyrics and catchy melody have struck a chord with listeners, pushing it up the charts. Katie Belle’s fresh offering “Avoidant Attachment” under KBA Entertainment showcases her distinct style and emotional depth, marking her as an artist to watch. Grimm is also making strides with “Crawlin’” from R3, melding unique sounds with heartfelt storytelling and adding to the eclectic mix of rising talents.

The Spiritual Machines have released “Control Is An Illusion” through Would Work Sound, gaining attention for its thought‑provoking lyrics and modern production. The Perfect Storm’s “Song For Friends” from MTS is capturing listeners with its infectious beat and nostalgic themes. Additionally, Window Vain’s “If We Ever Grow Up,” released under Reel Vinyl, presents a dreamy yet grounded sound that resonates with younger audiences.

