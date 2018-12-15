Chart-Topping iTunes Artist Releases Two New Remixes

Clayton Morgan releases two remixes of his chart-topping hit yesterday.

Two-time Canadian iTunes Electronic chart-topper Clayton Morgan has released two remixes for his latest single, “The Beat Is Calling Me.”

“The Beat Is Calling Me’, successfully fuses a Duke Dumont, eighties house vibe with off kilter melodies reminiscent of Milky Chance.” – Maddie McLeod, Skope Magazine

“Morgan appears to be on his way to soaring to new heights” – Markus Druery, Neufutur Magazine

Dallas, TX-based singer-songwriter and EDM artist, Clayton Morgan enjoyed his first chart-topping single in September 2018 when his remix track, “Taste For Love (Extreme’s Deep House Mix)” raced to the top of the iTunes Canada Electronic chart. The track eclipsed those from Thom Yorke, Major Lazer, and FatBoy Slim.

That success was followed by another chart-topping release in November. “The Beat is Calling Me” was released on November 12th, and like it’s predecessor, the track hit #1 on the same chart.

Now, Morgan is releasing two remixes of the self-penned hit. On December 14th, 2018, “Duce Remix” by Michael E. Williams II at Platinum Keyz Recordings and “Extreme’s Deep N Soulful Remix” by Marvin ‘Dj Extreme’ Hairston, will be released. Hairston was responsible for the chart-topping “Taste For Love” remix. The new mixes will be available via CMD Entertainment/Enotram Entertainment.

Watch “The Beat Is Calling Me” lyric video at https://youtu.be/PfxjUpKn8r4.

ABOUT CLAYTON MORGAN: Based in Dallas, TX, Clayton Morgan released his critically acclaimed single, “Taste For Love” back in June. The son of Four Sonics member, Eddie Daniels, Morgan has proven to be one of the most original and talented new artists to come out of the area, this year. Music played a big role in Clayton Morgan’s upbringing, both at home and at school. Clayton was regularly part of school musicals, choir groups and drama clubs. Outside of school, he always looked up to his father as his mentor and was also heavily influenced by a wide range of singers, including Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Prince, Madonna and Whitney Houston, to name a few. All of these ingredients combined, have no doubt, been the main contributing factor toward Clayton’s unique and authentic vocal style.

Clayton Morgan was an Emerging Artist in the November 10th issue of Billboard Magazine. He is also a Radio Music Awards Nominee and an Indie Music Hall of Fame Award Winner.

