Charotte Morris Releases New Album ‘Song For My Next EX’

Singer/songwriter Charlotte Morris recently released her first full length album, “Songs for My Next Ex.” You can listen HERE!

“Songs for My Next Ex” is the most personal project Charlotte has released to date, with all of the songs being written during and about her most recent relationship. When the album is listened to in order, the story will fall into place – the joy, love, sorrow and growth. The album was both recorded and produced during quarantine.

“Songs for My Next Ex has been transformative for me – both as a woman and as an artist,” Charlotte explains. “I am so excited to finally get other ears on it and watch the story unfold for the first time for new listeners. It’s definitely terrifying to put this much of my heart and soul out into the world, but I feel like so many people experience this kind of emotional rollercoaster. Even if one person can relate, and hopefully find a strength like I did from these songs, it will be worth it!”

About Charlotte Morris:

Charlotte Morris is a nomadic singer-songwriter whose music showcases a unique blend of folk, pop, rock, & country music. From her lilting folk ballads to her rock anthems for a new generation, Charlotte displays a wide aptitude for various styles. She draws inspiration from many of her favorite artists including Delta Rae, Brandi Carlile, Sara Bareilles, and Liz Longely, as well as folk legends like Peter, Paul and Mary, Simon & Garfunkel, and Joni Mitchell. Her songs, which are mostly auto-biographical, also reflect her years in the theatre, with nuances and lyrical storytelling akin to musical theatre writing. Described as “the love-child of Judy Collins, deftly playing her violin, guitar and our heartstrings”, Charlotte’s music and heartfelt on-stage presence bring audience members along for the emotional ride.

Charlotte released her debut EP To New York, With Love in June 2018, which received recognition from newspapers, music blogs, and playlists worldwide. Since then, Charlotte has released a number of singles, including 2 “quarantunes” about the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a 5 song EP, Sputnik, produced by Nashville-based, Mitch Dane. In Spring 2019, Charlotte embarked on her first solo tour, performing in 15+ cities across the country including Nashville, Austin, and NYC. Songs for My Next Ex is Charlotte’s first full length album. It is an 8-part “story album” that, when listened to from top to bottom, takes the listener through the highs and lows, the goods and bads, of a tumultuous, yet transformative relationship. Once again, Charlotte bares her soul to her listeners, providing them with an in-depth look into her life and her heart.

For more information, visit www.charlotteamorris.com and connect with Charlotte on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.