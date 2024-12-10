Charlotte Morris Unveils Soul-Stirring New Single “Raised by a Woman”

Introspective folk singer-songwriter Charlotte Morris is back with her latest single titled “Raised by a Woman.” This moving new track is the second single off her upcoming album Both Sides which is scheduled to arrive in May 2025. The single is now available to stream and download worldwide.

Rooted in the spirit of empowering women, “Raised by a Woman” showcases an appreciation for female strength and sacrifice. Charlotte Morris demonstrates her impressive ability as a songwriter with her carefully crafted ensemble of instruments that blend well with her rich vocals. “As politicians try to strip away women’s rights, some folks could use a good reminder (and maybe a kick in the ass) about where they came from and the women who got them there,” Morris explains. Mixed by Bryce Roberts, the track also features David Flint on the guitar, Chris Nohl on the keyboard, Dave Spicher on bass, Billy Thomas on drums and background vocals, and Charlotte Morris herself on the violin.

Charlotte Morris, a versatile multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter from the Philadelphia area, found her love for music early on. She mastered several instruments and developed her songwriting skills, eventually joining the folk concert tour Lonesome Traveler in 2018, just before releasing her debut EP, To New York, with Love. Over the years, Morris has toured widely, released a series of singles and EPs, and relocated to Nashville, where she continued creating deeply personal music. Her second studio album, Wild Child, released in 2023, received international acclaim and significant radio play. In 2024, she completed a 30-city tour and, after returning to Philadelphia, is gearing up for the release of her next album, Both Sides.

Containing beautiful contemplative lyrics, Charlotte Morris’s new single “Raised by a Woman” is a dedication for all tireless women, often ignored and underappreciated. Stay connected with Charlotte Morris by following her on Instagram @charlottemorrismusic and TikTok @charlottemorrismusic. Visit her website charlottemorrismusic.com to keep up with her upcoming releases and live dates.