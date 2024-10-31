Charlotte Morris Releases Powerful New Single “Villain” Ahead of Upcoming Album Both Sides

Charlotte Morris, the dynamic singer-songwriter, releases her gripping new track, “Villain,” the first single from her highly anticipated third studio album, Both Sides. The album, set to debut on May 1, 2025, is a nod to Joni Mitchell’s iconic work Clouds—released on the same date in 1969 — and echoes Mitchell’s titular song “Both Sides Now” as an inspiration. While “Villain” explores a darker tone, diverging from Morris’s usual sound, fans can expect much of the rest of Both Sides to embrace a classic folk style, nodding to Mitchell’s storytelling and musical artistry. “Villain” is out now on digital platforms worldwide.

Blending folk, pop, and Americana influences, Charlotte Morris continues to capture the inner complexities of human relationships in “Villain.” The song powerfully embodies themes of self-realization and empowerment. As the song progresses, the lyrics evolve from self-doubt to strength, allowing listeners to feel as though they’re accompanying Morris on her journey of self-discovery. “My value is not defined by another’s perspective,” Morris explains, “and while I may be the villain in his story, finally, he’s nothing in mine.” With striking lyrics and an unforgettable hook, the single invites listeners to confront the darker parts of themselves, embrace their true identity, and let go of the judgments of others. “‘Villain’ was my final cathartic release regarding a toxic past relationship,” Morris shares. “Writing it gave me emotional closure and allowed me to regain my personal power. While I may be perceived differently by my ex, I’ve come to accept that everyone has their own narrative.” While “Villain” explores a darker tone, diverging from Morris’s usual sound, fans can expect much of the rest of Both Sides to embrace a classic folk style, nodding to Mitchell’s lyrical and musical artistry. Written by Charlotte Morris and produced by William Gawley, “Villain” masterfully combines delicate verses with a bold, anthemic chorus, reflecting the emotional transformation at the heart of the song. The song was mixed by Bryce Roberts (Justin Townes Earle, Willie Nelson) and mastered by Sage Audio.

Charlotte Morris, a multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter from outside Philadelphia, discovered her passion for music at a young age. After mastering various instruments and honing her songwriting skills, she joined the folk concert tour Lonesome Traveler in 2018, shortly before releasing her debut EP To New York, with Love. Over the years, Morris has toured extensively, released multiple singles and EPs, and moved to Nashville, where she continued to craft deeply personal music. Her second studio album Wild Child, released in 2023, garnered international attention and widespread radio play. In 2024, Morris embarked on a 30-city tour and, after a return to Philadelphia, is preparing for another album release, Both Sides.

“Villain” delivers a poignant and deeply personal narrative for Charlotte Morris. Her lyrics are constantly introspective, unapologetic, and reflect the vulnerability of confronting one’s flaws while finding the strength to move forward. Be sure to follow along on her exciting musical endeavor and album release on Instagram @CharlotteMorrisMusic and check out her website CharlotteMorrisMusic.com for upcoming live dates in a city near you.