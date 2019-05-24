CHARLOTTE MORRIS RELEASES NEW SINGLE

Folk-Rock singer/songwriter Charlotte Morris recently released her newest single You Got My Heart. You can listen to the song HERE! With relatable lyrics like every time I think I’ve made up my mind, you do something new, when I spend the whole day wondering if you’re ever gonna call, you never do, but as soon as I decide that I’m walking away, then I hear from you, “You Got My Heart” is sure to be popular amongst playlists. “You Got My Heart is a sunshine-pop take on the struggles of long distance relationships,” Charlotte explains. “This isn’t your typical summer song about falling in love, but it has the upbeat, bop-along groove while expressing something that can be difficult to face. Instead of wallowing in a sad ballad, this became my pump up jam as I figured out where to go next. You Got My Heart is a great song for summer, windows-down road trips, and any one looking to find the silver lining in a less-than-ideal situation.”

About Charlotte Morris:

Reigning from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Charlotte Morris is a New York based singer-songwriter whose music showcases a unique blend of folk, pop and rock music. From her lilting folk ballads to her rock anthems for a new generation, Charlotte displays a wide aptitude for various styles.

Charlotte released her debut EP ‘To New York, with love’ in June 2018, which received recognition from newspapers and music blogs worldwide. Songs from the EP have been added to numerous Spotify playlists and ‘Call Me Baby’, the 2nd track, has now been featured on MusicTo for 9 consecutive months. Charlotte plays shows in NYC frequently, with recent venues including Feinstein’s/54 Below, Rockwood Music Hall, Parkside Lounge and more. She released her last single, Shine, on February 20, 2019 — World Day of Social Justice — with a music video for the song premiering earlier this May. She is currently in the midst of her spring tour, The Detour, playing major cities between New York and Texas.

For more information, visit www.charlottemorrismusic.com and connect with Charlotte Morris on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.