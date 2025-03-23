Charlotte Morris Reflects On Family And Traditions In New Single “Created Me”

Folk singer-songwriter Charlotte Morris is back with her latest single “created me,” the fourth pre-release single from her upcoming album both sides out May 1st. This track utilizes the artist’s soaring vocals and unique storytelling ability to convey a message of finding one’s identity in their heritage and paying homage to those before them. As do many of her songs, this single plays like an intimate conversation between performer and audience, immersing listeners into Morris’s thoughts. “created me” is now available to stream on all digital platforms worldwide.

“created me” honors the individuals of our pasts, as well as their hopes and dreams, which continue to live on vicariously through us. Sonically, the melodies carry a heavy sense of introspection and familial love. In describing the song’s origin, Charlotte Morris says, “There are so many things in my life that I never noticed were because of how my parents did things, and they did it because [of] their parents…This idea stuck with me for a while…Then finally, as I found myself reflecting more and more on the subtle yet profound ways in which our ancestors shaped us, through traits, traditions, and even the smallest quirks, ‘created me’ came to be.” If the record-in-full can be viewed as a tapestry of her ancestry, each verse becomes a separate tribute to her family tree’s legacy. Morris’s reflective thoughts can also be heard in her lyrics: “Will the laugh my daddy taught to me / Continue down our family tree / To children that I one day hope to have…Do I have her smile from hundreds of years ago / Do I squint my eyes like he did when he was a kid / It is more of who came before…” The singer hopes this track can shed light on what it means to be a small part of a bigger universal story and encourages audiences to celebrate this expression of love and lineage. “created me” was produced by William Gawley, mixed by Bryce Roberts (Taylor Swift, Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire), and mastered by Sage Audio.

A Philadelphia native, Charlotte Morris recognized her passion for music early on. After taking violin lessons at the age of 4, she was inspired to begin teaching herself several other instruments, like the guitar, piano, ukulele, and banjo, and started to pursue songwriting seriously by the age of 12. Morris draws inspiration for her raw and emotional lyricism from female-centric artists such as Brandi Carlile, Sara Bareilles, Liz Longley, and The Chicks. The singer’s career highlights include the release of her debut EP To New York, With Love (2018), joining the folk concert tour Lonesome Traveler, a fully-acoustic tour that spanned fifteen U.S. cities (2019), and her first full-length album Songs For My Next Ex (2020). In 2021, she made the move to Nashville, where listeners saw the birth of her impactful second album Wild Child (2023), along with powerful singles like “Good Kind of Hurt,” both garnering her several accolades. Further solidifying her place as a rising star, Morris has already received notable recognition from outlets like No Depression, Music Connection, Holler, and Music Mecca for tracks off her next album both sides. Having returned to her hometown of Philadelphia, Morris recently embarked on her Both Sides Tour, in anticipation of its release on May 1st.

A heartfelt ode to the people who shape us, “created me” is deeply vulnerable and authentic. Stay connected with the singer by following her on Instagram and TikTok @CharlotteMorrisMusic. Visit her website CharlotteMorrisMusic.com to find a live show near you.