Charlotte Morris Explores the Beautiful Duality of Life on Poignant New Album both sides

Storyteller and folk artist Charlotte Morris has finally released her highly-anticipated album, both sides. Composed of thirteen delicately structured songs, each track is a snapshot of moments in Morris’s personal evolution. When listened to at length, the record becomes an intimate conversation between the artist and her audience, speaking to several universal truths. both sides is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Produced by William Gawley and mastered by Sage Audio, this album was born at The Castle Studios in Nashville, TN. Written almost entirely by Charlotte Morris—aside from “as is,” co-written with Jake Arthur—the album also features a stirring rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” as its closing track. The album took shape over two years, with Morris deeply involved in the production process. She credits the concept and title to Mitchell’s iconic song, which has long inspired her. Two words that symbolize contradiction, both sides is a collection of stories about joy and grief, anger and grace, clarity and chaos, strength and softness, and, at its center, love and loss. It’s an expression of life’s beautiful duality: how one side simply cannot exist without the other. The narrative begins with the previously released single “raised by a woman,” which started as a love story but quickly evolved into a powerful tribute to the strong women who shape and support the world around us. Sweeping violins and lush acoustic guitar underscore Morris’s signature glimmering vocals, bringing the heartfelt message to life. Under a similar vein of giving recognition to the people and places that shape us, “created me” pays homage to our ancestors, honoring family legacy and the roots from which we blossomed, while “maine” reflects on a place deeply woven into Morris’s upbringing—one that holds a lifetime of summer memories and quiet self-discovery. Songs such as “back to you,” “villain,” “changing my number,” and “devil & me,” delve into the impact of relationships on our growth, teaching us what we deserve and who to walk away from. Flipping the narrative, “stronger than before,” “as is,” and “come tomorrow” place an emphasis on the internal relationship we hold with ourselves, learning to face our fears, embrace our complexities, and come back stronger every time. To balance out the evocative storytelling of these songs, “neighborhood bar” showcases a playful, more rock-centric, and lighthearted side of the singer’s adventures on the road, recounting her visits to local pubs and meeting folks from all walks of life. “living & loving” is the song that fully captures the essence of Morris and this album in its entirety. The artist describes the track as “the epitome of who I am” and the most “authentic to what my life has been over the last five years.” It is a message to the messy, the wonderful, and everything in between, and just how beautiful life is when you take a step back to see the whole picture.

In the process of creating this work of art, Charlotte Morris has come full circle, working through seasons of heartbreak, healing, reckoning, and rediscovery. She describes the making of both sides as a sense of resolve. “I’ve questioned who I am, where I come from, what I believe in, and what I want from love, life, and myself. These songs came out of those questions, and writing them helped me find answers I didn’t even know I was looking for,” she reveals. Morris hopes these songs can inspire listeners to do the same and meet every part of themselves with equal grace. both sides is a raw and emotionally vulnerable self-reflection of what it means to be human, encapsulated into breathtaking melodies and poetry.

A Philadelphia native, Charlotte Morris recognized her passion for music early on. After taking violin lessons at the age of 4, she was inspired to begin teaching herself several other instruments, like the guitar, piano, ukulele, and banjo, and she started to pursue songwriting seriously by the age of 12. Morris draws inspiration for her raw and emotional lyricism from female-centric artists such as Brandi Carlile, Sara Bareilles, Liz Longley, and The Chicks. The singer’s career highlights include the release of her debut EP, To New York, With Love (2018), joining the folk concert tour Lonesome Traveler, a fully acoustic tour that spanned fifteen U.S. cities in 2019, and her first full-length album Songs For My Next Ex (2020). In 2021, she made the move to the roots hub of Nashville, where listeners saw the birth of her impactful second album Wild Child (2023), along with powerful singles like “Good Kind of Hurt,” both garnering her several accolades. Further solidifying her place as a rising star, Morris has already received notable recognition from outlets like No Depression, Music Connection, Holler, and Music Mecca for tracks off of both sides. Having returned to her hometown of Philadelphia, she has embarked on her both sides tour.

Serving as the handbook on life, full of relatable stories and memorable lyrics from start to finish, both sides is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide. To hear more from Charlotte Morris and keep up with her musical journey, follow her @CharlotteMorrisMusic on Instagram and TikTok. Head over to her website CharlotteMorrisMusic.com for upcoming tour dates and to purchase the new album physically on vinyl or CD.