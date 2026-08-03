Charlotte Morris Asks The Nation to Face Reality in New Single “Make America”

Charlotte Morris has released her inspiring new single, “Make America,” a folk-Americana protest anthem that speaks to the heart of the nation and dares to ask whether its foundational ideals can still be reclaimed. Carrying the rich tradition of American protest folk, the track emerges at a charged cultural divide, encouraging listeners to investigate what patriotism means, the compassion of politics, and collective responsibility for the state of the country. “Make America” is now available to stream and download on all platforms.

“Make America” channels the polarization of US politics and actions, drawing on a tradition that spans decades among American folk artists. The song paints profound imagery of American unsound actions before breaking into a chorus that functions less as a statement and more as a reflective question: “Can we make America give a damn? / Can we make America love again?” The lyrics pose a pleading question, grounded in a lament for something better, with a sense of hope that America was built for more than what it is now. “‘Make America’ was born from questions I find myself constantly asking: is THIS really what they meant by ‘great’? What did ‘great’ ever mean in the first place?” Morris explains. “While the song is rooted in frustration, it’s ultimately driven by hope. The chorus isn’t a declaration, but a question.” The track carries an emotional power with an orchestration of flowing strings and the raw authenticity of a folk guitar, complemented by Morris’s powerful songwriting. Using the same creative team as her acclaimed album, both sides, “Make America” was produced by William Gawley and mixed by David Flint, recorded at Retro City Studios. Morris additionally contributes violin and background vocals, with all other instrumentation handled by Flint. The song marks the first release of a double-single protest collection set to arrive this summer, with a second track to come.

Philadelphia native Charlotte Morris discovered her passion for music before she could even read sheet music. Starting violin at just four years old, she dove into music further by teaching herself guitar, piano, ukulele, banjo, acoustic bass guitar, and mandolin. By twelve, songwriting came easy to her, drawing inspiration from female powerhouses like Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Sara Bareilles, and The Chicks. In 2018, her debut EP To New York, With Love arrived, the same year she joined the Lonesome Traveler folk concert, which featured Morris performing alongside folk giants such as Peter Yarrow, Tom Chapin, and Noel Paul Stookey. Her second studio album, Wild Child (2023), and most recent full-length album, both sides, earned tremendous regard, receiving praise from outlets like Holler, Wide Open Country, Americana Highways, and Music Connection, solidifying her journey to being a staple in Americana and folk. While based in Nashville, she was selected as one of sixteen writers nationwide for the 2021 Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriters Project and continued developing her voice as both an artist and storyteller. Additional recent recognition includes winning the Rose Garden Coffeehouse Songwriting Competition and being selected as a finalist and performer in the Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk Competition.

America marks 250 years of its founding, and Charlotte Morris arrives with a song that refuses to let that story go unexamined. Reminding us all that patriotism, at its most powerful, is an act of honest reflection and integrity. With a second protest single still to come this summer, Charlotte Morris makes clear that she is just getting started. Stream or download “Make America” now, and keep up with Morris at CharlotteMorrisMusic.com and @charlottemorrismusic on Instagram and TikTok.