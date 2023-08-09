Charlie Rogers Releases Vulnerable New Hit “When He Was Me”

Charming country artist Charlie Rogers’ upcoming single, “When He Was Me,” is a sentimental ballad painting a picture of letting love slip through one’s hands. Using powerful lyrics and textured musicality, “When He Was Me,” – which was co-written by Shay Mooney of the famed pop duo, Dan + Shay, and Benjy Davis (Jake Owen, Anderson East, Maddie & Tae) – vividly exemplifies a truly unfulfilled love story. “When He Was Me” chases his most recent release, “Just Another Late Night,” which received over 120k streams independently and is available on all streaming platforms.

“When He Was Me” captures the spirit and anguish of living with a broken heart through its evocative storytelling and soul-stirring melodies and drums. Perfecting an authentic sound, Charlie Rogers was able to convey an expressive and emotional journey of having to overcome a breakup. “‘When He Was Me’ was one of those songs that struck me instantly. I remember vividly the moment that I first heard it and the feeling of being enraptured by this song that so eloquently drew up so many poignant pictures of love lost from my own past,” explains Rogers. “I think that Davis and Mooney really captured the spirit and the remorse of living with a broken heart that still hasn’t fully mended and being forced to live with the would’ve, could’ve, should’ve’s of losing your person and feeling like you’ve let your one chance at real love slip through your hands.” Nashville-based producer Joshua Gleave (Chris Young, The Swon Brothers) and Kelly Clarkson’s longtime drummer, Lester Estelle Jr. helped push this song across the finish line. Seeking solace through his longing and blind journey with love, Rogers’ endearing voice, with the combination of escalating melodies, can be a resolution for any listener overcoming a similar situation. With “When He Was Me,” Rogers has made it clear that he is “a sucker for a good breakup song.”Oregon-born and Kansas-raised, Charlie Rogers’ writing and musical journey began at a very young age. His passion for musical pursuits was purposed to communicate equity and commonalities between the listener and the musician resulting in his genre-alchemizing country/singer-songwriter style. Now residing in Nashville, his love for representing unheard voices helped push his career to open for artists like Russell Dickerson, Brothers Osborne, and Janelle Arthur. His prominent writing and compassionate voice accelerated his musical journey, allowing him to play CMA honors ceremonies for Charley Pride and Ricky Skaggs. Rogers’ music has been praised by The Boot, Country Fancast, and more.

“When He Was Me” enthralls listeners through its captivating melodies and emotional lyrics. This therapeutic and all-too-relatable song shows that it is okay to reminisce, helping to heal oneself. “When He Was Me” is out now on all digital music platforms. Follow Charlie Rogers’ musical journey and upcoming releases by following him on Instagram @CharlieRMusic and visiting his website CharlieRogersMusic.com.