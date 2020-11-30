Charlie Kulis Band “Hotel Room” now available to College radio

The Charlie Kulis Band was born out a country songwriting project that began in 2014. Songwriters Charlie Kulis, Rafe Van Hoy, and Ernie Petito put together two albums worth of songs.The Charlie Kulis Band can best be described as an (urban)country/rock band with music that crosses several genres. The music is down to earth, fun and sometimes, just sometimes, a little serious. But not serious for too long.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Charlie Kulis Band

Song Title: Hotel Room

Publishing: Aries Worldwide Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Hotel Room

Record Label: Aries Worldwide Music