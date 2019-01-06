Charlie Daniels Takes Democrat Rashida Tlaib to Task for Profane Trump Impeachment Speech

Charlie Daniels is none too impressed with the newly-seated Congress, and Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib in particular. The country icon turned to Twitter to express dismay over her headline-grabbing calls to impeach President Trump, in which she was caught on camera aiming profanity at the president.

“Newly sworn in congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has already cheapened her tenure as the first thing most of the nation will remember about is her frivolous foul mouth vow to impeach,” Daniels writes. “It will be extremely difficult to take anything she says seriously from now on.”

Daniels’ assessment came just one day after the 116th Congress was formally seated. Tlaib is part of a wave of progressive women who were elected to the House of Representatives in the 2018 mid-term elections, in which Democrats made their greatest gains in decades, winning 40 House seats. The newly elected Democrat from Michigan penned a scathing op-ed in the Detroit Free Press calling for Trump’s impeachment on Thursday (Jan. 3) on the same day she was seated, calling Trump a “direct and serious threat to our country” and saying “his conduct has created a constitutional crisis that we must confront now.”

Tlaib gave a speech on Thursday night at an event sponsored by the progressive group MoveOn.org, recounting the moment when she learned she had won her election in November.

“And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Mama look, you won. Bullies don’t win,’ and I said, ‘Baby, they don’t,’ because we’re gonna go in there and we’re going to impeach the motherf—er,” Tlaib says clearly in a video of the event posted online.

Tlaib was unapologetic on Friday morning (Jan. 4), turning to Twitter to write, “I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe.”

Daniels seems less than thrilled overall with the changes that have come to Congress, which moved Republicans out of the majority in the House and installed Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House for the second time.

“After seeing the new congress, all I can say is PRAY AMERICA!!” he added in another tweet Friday morning.

Their new majority gives Democrats the ability to continue ongoing investigations into any possible contact Trump or members of his campaign may have had with Russia during his campaign or presidency, as well as other aspects of his finances and business dealings that have come under scrutiny since he took office. Democratic House leaders have repeatedly stressed that they would not consider impeachment until after Special Counsel Robert Mueller has completed his investigation and handed down a recommendation.