Charli XCX’s Billy Ball To Raise Funds For Billy Clayton Cancer Treatment

The Billy Ball

CHARLI XCX, ALLIE X and DORIAN ELECTRA have joined forces with their musician friends and special guest performers to present “THE BILLY BALL” on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30th at THE GLOBE THEATRE in downtown LOS ANGELES. This special one-night concert, running from 8p to 2a (PT) will raise awareness and funds for the treatment of musician BILLY CLAYTON.

CLAYTON is a 21-year-old musician fighting an aggressive cancer battle, which has caught the attention and support of artists such as CHARLI XCX, DUA LIPA and RITA ORA. With the money raised from THE BILLY BALLl, his family plans to seek immunotherapy treatment in GERMANY so he can continue his music career free of this condition. All proceeds from tickets sales of this show will go directly to BILLY’s treatment fund.

Tickets are on-sale now here. To learn more about BILLY’s condition or to donate, visit here.