Chapel Hart’s Music Video For Latest Single “You Can Have Him Jolene” Premiered by CMT

Standout country music trio Chapel Hart brings light-hearted fun to a country classic with the release of the music video for their latest single titled, “You Can Have Him Jolene.” The single is an electric reply to country music superstar Dolly Parton’s 1973 hit, “Jolene.” Unlike in the initial tale, Chapel Hart decides that Jolene can keep the man for herself because they are all just fine without him! This single details dignity and sets the bar high for anyone looking to spark romance. Chapel Hart proves that heartbreak is temporary and emphasizes the importance of knowing your worth. The trio radiates nothing but positivity in “You Can Have Him Jolene,” available now to download and stream on all digital services. The music video premiered today on CMT, CMT Music, and CMT.com.

“We couldn’t imagine that we could get any more excited, but with every project, song, and music video our love and appreciation just goes further through the roof!!!! We are planning to stay up to watch “You Can Have Him Jolene” first premiere on CMT if that says how excited we are!!! Thank you to all who continue to support us and love us because we love you right back and can’t wait to see you on the road!” shares Chapel Hart.

As well as receiving extended praise for the release of “You Can Have Him Jolene,” Chapel Hart recently announced plans for a 2021 tour. Excited to meet their fans in person after a long year, the “Follow Your Hart Tour” will kick off in April with performances across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri. Chapel Hart’s platform is continuously growing through their contagious lyrics, energy, genuine passion, and love for their fans.

About Chapel Hart:

Music in its purest form comes from the soul, the heart, and the life experiences of a person. For Nashville/New Orleans recording artist Chapel Hart, those experiences began in Poplarville, MS. The Grammy-nominated Danica Hart, her sister Devynn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle belong to a large family that boasts a total of 108 grandchildren. Like many from their family, the ladies of Chapel Hart have been singing together since they were toddlers.

While Chapel Hart has claimed the field of singer/songwriters, their live performances have been applauded with rave reviews. Their shows are more than just another concert experience. That special family blend of harmonies whether a cappella or backed by their full band will stop you in your tracks. While they may have come from humble beginnings, their shows bear no witness to that. They come at you full throttle, confident, and with high-energy. Their beautiful ballads will make even the toughest weep while at the same time offering hope to those in need. Their rocking country songs will have you fist-pumping in the air while knowing full well a bit of joy in a broken world has just fallen upon you.

As the first female band to ever headline the New Orleans Jazz Festival in Innsbruck, Austria, these ladies have thoroughly proven the ability to move any audience, regardless of language barriers. They are currently managed by the mega-producer Jeff Glixman of Kansas Fame. Chapel Hart has performed around the world, captivating thousands with their own unique blend of country music. In January CMT selected Chapel Hart to join their Next Women Of Country Class of 2021. They are without a doubt one of the hardest working groups to have emerged from Nashville by way of New Orleans. For more information, visit www.chapelhart.com.

