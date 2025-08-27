Chandler Dozier Delivers Neo-Traditional Country on Debut EP Bakersfield East available August 29, 2025 on All Streaming Platforms

Neo-traditional country artist Chandler Dozier steps into the genre’s revival with the release of his debut EP, Bakersfield East, out August 29 on all streaming platforms.

The six-track collection blends Bakersfield grit, bluegrass tradition and honky-tonk heart, reflecting Chandler’s deep respect for country music history and his commitment to carrying it forward.

“The Bakersfield sound from the ’60s was my biggest influence,” Chandler shares. “They used to call it ‘Nashville West,’ so since I’m based in Nashville now, I thought it would be clever to call my record the opposite — Bakersfield East.”

Featuring standout tracks like the barroom shuffle “Dancing With A Memory,” the Flatt & Scruggs-inspired “Let Me Be,” and the deeply personal “When You Land In Charlotte,” the EP highlights Chandler’s storytelling range while staying firmly rooted in tradition. The set also includes a rockabilly-flavored cover of Hank Williams’ “Move It On Over,” paying homage to the genre’s origins with a fresh, Elvis Presley-esque twist.

Recorded at Ocean Way Studios on Nashville’s Music Row, Bakersfield East was engineered by Katelyn Prieboy, with Chandler leading production and giving his players freedom to shape the live sound. “We cut everything live and then added overdubs,” he says. “I’ve played with all these musicians before, and when we heard just the rhythm track of ‘Dancing With A Memory,’ we all knew we had something special.”

A key player in shaping the EP’s sonic identity is fiddle player Leah Sawyer. “The fiddle is my favorite instrument of all time. Everything Leah brought to the EP was amazing.”

At just 23, the Troy, North Carolina native has built a loyal following through his electrifying Lower Broadway sets in Nashville and a string of singles that showcase his sharp songwriting and reverence for the genre. Chandler’s musical DNA runs deep with the influence of legends like Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, Dwight Yoakam and Bill Monroe, and he sees his work as part of a larger movement bringing traditional country back into the spotlight.

“Country music has always swung between trends, but I hope this is a real revival,” he says. “There’s an audience for this music, and I want to help bring it to a new generation.”

With Bakersfield East, Chandler Dozier introduces himself as a torchbearer of classic country with a modern sensibility — and a songwriter intent on honoring the past while charting the future.

Track List:

It’s Not Me It’s You Dancing With A Memory When You Land In Charlotte Let Me Be All Over Again Move It On Over (Hank Williams cover)

ABOUT CHANDLER DOZIER

Chandler Dozier is a 23-year-old singer/songwriter native of Troy, North Carolina. He embodies a long-forgotten neo-traditionalist country sound reminiscent of music from the 1950s and 60s. He draws musical inspiration from the Bakersfield sound out of Southern California, early Bluegrass of the Appalachians, as well as the Neo Traditionalist movement of the 1980s. His main influences include Dwight Yoakam, Merle Haggard and Buck Owens through which he has acquired an ear for authentic country music. Now residing in Nashville, Tennessee, he has molded himself through playing countless nights with his band in the honky tonks of Lower Broadway and consistently writing to perfect his traditional barroom sound. With the driving force of train beats and shuffles, utilizing heavy fiddle along with pedal steel, and country telecaster guitar playing, he strives to maintain a true country sound while giving liberties to always sound fresh and exciting.





