Tour Starts September 14th

Hip Hop artist CHANCE THE RAPPER has announced a new NORTH AMERICAN concert tour. The announcement coincides with the release of his debut studio album, THE BIG DAY.

The GRAMMY award-winner starts the 35-stop tour SEPTEMBER 14 in SAN FRANCISCO before winding down NOVEMBER 10 in MIAMI.

Tickets go on sale to the public on FRIDAY, AUGUST 2nd at chanceraps.com/tour.