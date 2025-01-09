Chance the Rapper Becomes First Fully Independent Artist to Achieve Diamond Certification by RIAA for “I’m The One”

Grammy-winning artist and cultural innovator Chance the Rapper has reached an extraordinary milestone with the Diamond certification of “I’m the One,” his 2017 collaboration with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Justin Bieber, and Lil Wayne. Certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), this honor signifies over 10 million sales and stream equivalents in the U.S., making Chance the first independent solo act to achieve this feat.

Chance’s Diamond plaque was officially presented during his hometown performance at the 2025 NHL Winter Classic in Chicago. He delivered a high-energy set that included “I’m the One” alongside a medley of his greatest hits, such as “No Problem,” “Cocoa Butter Kisses,” “All Night,” and “The Highs & The Lows.” This performance marked yet another highlight in a career defined by groundbreaking accomplishments and independent success.

“‘I’m the One’ has been such a special record for me since the day we created it,” Chance the Rapper shares. “To see this track go Diamond is a testament to the connection it’s made with so many people. Shout out to Khaled, Quavo, Justin, and Wayne! Every time I perform this song, it brings an undeniable energy, and the fans’ love for it never wavers. Getting to play it live on New Year’s Eve in front of my hometown crowd, in the greatest city in the world—there’s truly nothing better and I’m beyond thankful!”

“I’m the One” became a cultural phenomenon upon its release, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart and amassing over 1.8 billion views on YouTube. The track has been celebrated on some of the world’s biggest stages, including an unforgettable set at the NBA All-Star Game featuring Chance, DJ Khaled, and Quavo. Its enduring legacy as an anthem underscores the impact of Chance’s artistry.

Known for reshaping the music industry through his grassroots approach, Chance has consistently achieved monumental “firsts” without the backing of a major label. He was the first independent artist to win multiple Grammy Awards, including three wins for his streaming-only mixtape Coloring Book, and the first to host and perform on Saturday Night Live without a traditional record deal. From his viral debut mixtape 10 Day to the critically acclaimed Acid Rap, which charted despite being a free release, Chance has redefined the possibilities for independent artists.

Most recently, Chance hosted Writings On The Wall: A Star Line Listening Experience during Miami Art Week. This weeklong immersive art and music activation gave fans an exclusive first look at Star Line, his interdisciplinary project that blends music, visual art, and storytelling. While in Miami, Chance also performed at Ocean Drive’s Art of The Party event, celebrating his cover story and featuring a set that included “I’m the One.”

Chance’s independent journey extends beyond music. He has championed platforms like SoundCloud, helping to secure its future during a critical financial moment, and continues to inspire new generations of creators. His latest Diamond certification is a powerful testament to the success and influence of independent artistry.

As Chance the Rapper looks ahead to more groundbreaking projects, his achievements remind us of the transformative power of independence, creativity, and connection.