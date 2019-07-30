Chance the Rapper Announces 35-Date North American ‘Big Day’ Tour

Chance the Rapper, aka Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, released his debut studio album, The Big Day, on July 26th. The 22-track record features appearances from John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, and several other well-known artists.

Of course, this is only a ‘debut’ in a technical sense. Though, technically speaking, it’s Chance’s first bona fide album, which speaks volumes on artist release strategies.

Now, there’s a tour to complement the release.

The Big Day Tour will begin in San Francisco on September 14th and will wrap in Miami on November 10th. Impressively, the tour’s schedule calls for Chance to perform with just two breaks longer than a day: one between September 28th and October 2nd, the other between October 8th and 11th.

Besides those rest periods and the mentioned single-day respites, the 26-year-old will be incredibly busy.

Included in The Big Day Tour are stops in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, DC, Wisconsin, and several Canadian provinces.

Even those who aren’t fans of Chance the Rapper’s music will have to commend his work ethic; this tour puts more than a few other artists’ schedules to shame. An international leg of The Big Day Tour hasn’t yet been announced, but it seems likely that Chance will head overseas to perform — at least after he’s rested from this whirlwind of performances.

The Big Day has received generally positive reviews from critics and fans.

In addition to being Chance’s first studio album, as was mentioned, the work is unique in that it was self-released. Despite his celebrity and reach — or perhaps because of these things — Chance the Rapper hasn’t signed with a major record label.

The Big Day Tour’s tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 2nd.