CHAMIE is ‘heating it up for everyone’ early this year with new summertime single “(Livin’ It Up) In the Summertime”

Electronic/pop duo CHAMIE is ‘heating it up for everyone’ and getting the Summer vibes started early this year. Their new single, “(Livin’ It Up) In the Summertime”, drops on all music platforms Friday, April 23. Combining caribbean steel drums with upbeat synths, the velveteen female vocals of Jes Marie and the energetic male voice of Joe Sobalo Jr, the song gives a fresh new spin to the summer pop scene. The upbeat yet chill vibe of the track elicits feelings of being on a tropical island with a pina colada in your hand while dancing and relaxing with your crew, feeling the sand beneath your feet.

The idea was born when Joe mentioned that as a child, he went on a cruise with his family to the Caribbean. As the huge ship pulled away from the dock to depart on their family vacation, he could feel the excitement and energy from everyone around him in the ship’s vicinity, eagerly awaiting their adventure on and off board in the islands. There was a Jamaican steel drum band playing music as their voyage began, and he had never forgotten the uplifting, thrilled feeling he felt inside as the music played and everyone on board the craft waved goodbye to the onlookers at the dock.

Using this story as inspiration, Jes and Joe were eager to craft a song that would embody the joyful spirit of summer, the islands, and spending warm days in the sun with family and friends. Their favorite instrument in the track is the steel drums, which enter at a little after one minute (1:14, to be exact), before the second verse, and continue throughout the duration of the song.

CHAMIE is excited to share their new summer bop with everyone, and bring a little more joy and positivity into this world. For more information please visit http://www.chamiemusic.com