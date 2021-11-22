Chair55 Releases Third Single from Label – Walter Finley “While The Sun Still Shines (The Fishing Song)”

Based out of North Carolina, singer/songwriter Walter Finley is no stranger to the music industry. Walter grew up on the East end of Long Island and music was Walter’s therapist from his rough childhood. He spent a lot of time alone, sometimes up to 8 hours a day, which gave him ample time to hone his guitar playing skills. Musical influences include Chuck Berry, Eric Clapton, Vince Gill, George Benson, Chet Atkins and more recently Aaron Lewis.

Walter has been the recipient of many awards and award nominations. Just look at this list: 2021 International Singer Songwriters Association US Emerging Artist of the Year, Queen City Awards-2020 Male Artist, 2020 Josie Award Nomination for Song of the Year-“While The Sun Still Shines”, International Singer Songwriters Association Nominations, including; Male Vocalist, Male Rising Star, Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Emerging Artist of the Year. Also, in 2020, Walter and his longtime companion April Dawn were the recipients of the Carolina Country Music Associations Duo of the Year.

Now, Chair 55 is proud to announce the official radio release of “While The Sun Still Shines (The Fishing Song)”. “While The Sun Still Shines” has already garnered national and international radio airplay.

“The song came about on the day David Bowie died”, says Walter. “I was living on a 30 acre farm and from my office I could see my fishing pond, about 3 acres and I never took the time to go walk around it and fish. Michael Jackson, Bowie and then Prince died. I sat down and asked myself, what would Bowie do, right now, if he was a country artist. Lol. And bam out it came”.

The funny part, as Walter puts it, ” I used to play the song every week at my gigs and one day I mentioned to a group of young people that I was thinking about recording it. And they said if you don’t we’re going to kick your ass, lol. So there you have it. I didn’t want to get my ass kicked so I did it”. After almost a year of trying to get it recorded, “While The Sun Still Shines” was ready for release. The female accompaniment is April Dawn, longtime companion of Walter’s.

During the summer, you can catch Walter singing on the shores of Lake Norman, North Carolina, something that started as a small get together in 2020, and has since become a staple for boaters on the lake. A crowd of boaters that can sometimes reach 100!

Walter Finley’s music is available on most platforms.

