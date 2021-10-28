Chair55 Releases Debut Single From Russ Stallons: Radio/Media Download

Russ Stallons is a songwriter and Nashville recording artist. Born and raised on a cattle farm in Western Kentucky, Russ grew up listening to country music from folks like Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and George Strait. While majoring in Agriculture at Murray State University, he competed in bull riding on the college rodeo team, and was introduced to the music of Chris Ledoux. You will hear influences of all them in Russ’s music.

Russ taught High School Agriculture and FFA, raised cattle, and even served as a Baptist pastor. Russ has always loved music and it wasn’t until later in life that he discovered a love for writing songs.

Russ Stallons says this about his debut single: “That’d Be You” was written with J Marc Bailey. We were just sitting outside on the farm down by the creek in the Fall and we just started looking around at the changing of the leaves, the sun coming up, and the feel of the crisp Autumn air. We wanted to put that good feeling and natural beauty of Fall into words and describe that in terms of love and relationship”.

When asked about his first single being released, Russ Stallons said “I’m pretty excited about the release. It’s my first release to radio, so I guess you could say I’m kind of brand new to this. It’s a little intimidating to put yourself out there as a songwriter, but especially as an artist. I just hope folks love the song, and it makes them feel something and connect with it when they listen”.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Russ Stallons

Song Title: That’d Be You

Publishing: Songs Of Heirloom

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: She Hangs On

Record Label: Chair55