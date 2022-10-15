Chad Bushnell Releases Quintessentially Country Track “Ain’t Much Changed”

Chad Bushnell adds a Texas twang to his western way of life in his heart-wrenching new single, “Ain’t Much Changed” – available everywhere now. Quintessentially country with honest-to-goodness storytelling and traditional instrumentation, Chad Bushnell cleverly surprises listeners and connects with them in a real way.

“‘Ain’t Much Changed’ hits home for a lot of people. Everyone has experienced loss at some point in their life,” explains the Northern California rancher and country artist. “This song talks about how a guy who loses someone continues to move on even though he misses his loved one.”

Loss is a widespread emotion, and Bushnell uses the universal language of music to convey a story with the sentiment. Written by Brian White – a prominent songwriter responsible for tracks like “Watching You” by Rodney Atkins, “Blame It On You” by Jason Aldean, and several other award-winning, chart-topping tracks – “Ain’t Much Changed” starts with the concept of moving on, and adds the gut-punching storyline in the second verse, bringing the song to life.

“Ain’t Much Changed” is available now on all streaming platforms. “Chad Bushnell has a knack for creating good ole country music that we all know and love. ‘Ain’t Much Changed’ is definitely in that category,” says Burning Ground Entertainment owner, Dawn DeJongh. For more on Chad Bushnell or to view his plethora of tour dates, visit www.chadbushnell.com, or follow him on social media @chadbushnellmusic.