Chad Bushnell Puts That “Whiskey To Work” in New Single

Chad Bushnell puts that “Whiskey To Work” in his brand new, honky-tonkin’ single – available everywhere now. Distiller of a good time, Bushnell infuses humor and country charm in a drinkin’ song that’s aged to perfection.

“This song talks about real life, whiskey drinkin’ situations that most people can relate to,” says the California Cowboy of the Texas Red-Dirt tune. “Infusing humor into these types of songs is key and the writers hit it right on the head when they wrote this.”

From Saturday night barstools to Sunday morning pews, “Whiskey To Work” is a bonafide crowd-pleaser and a hundred-proof anthem. Dusting off his two-stepping boots, Chad Bushnell raises a glass to this countryfied lifestyle he knows and loves.

“Whiskey To Work” is available now on all streaming platforms, with an album of the same name to follow. “This song is the ultimate honky-tonk anthem,” states Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment. For more on Chad Bushnell, follow him @chadbushnellmusic on Instagram and TikTok.