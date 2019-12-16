CEO Fields Drops Music Video for “Dividends”

CEO Fields continues to cement himself as the boss of “Finance Rap” with his new music video “Dividends”. The single was recorded at his home studio, The Measuring Lab, and co-produced by Rated TG (Will Claye, Glasses Malone, Daniel Peter). After the success of his previous two singles “25/8” and “Yours”, Fields unleashes his authentic artistry as he doubles down on what made him the millionaire he is today.

Watch “Dividends” Here

His new single “Dividends” continues to show how Fields combines his passion for music with his financial knowledge. This artistry has led to the creation of the sub-genre called Finance Rap. Through his music, Fields strives to entertain and educate listeners about the power of financial literacy and investing, especially with young people in underprivileged areas.

CEO Fields is excited for the world to see the new “Dividends” music video. This is certainly not the last release from the LA rapper, so be on the lookout for more music dropping in 2020!

