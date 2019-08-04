Cem Kaan’s Debut Album “Borders” is outoff border

Cem Kaan just produced an English debut album called “Borders” that has 12 brand new tracks. With progressive rock style drums and bass and blend of turkish clarinet with various synth sounds , Cem Kaan shows he has his own style in both singing and producing music. Just like Beatles changed style inside an album Borders is fusion of different styles and genres. Most songs like “Advanced world” and “HIV” uses complex harmony and odd signutures while songs like “Follow you” and “Aunt in Shock” sounds like a mixture of dubstep and Brian Eno from 70’es.

Cem Kaan is metaphorless in his words, but he screams the wrong and the right to the face in the style he creates using allusion. The sophisticated sound that it uses, the technique it creates with a wide variety of effects, adds reality to its music. He plays all the instruments in a row and completes his compositions.

The technique is distinguished by the naturalness of the characteristic drums and the multilayered vocals.

For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact: